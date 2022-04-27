Covid patients are now showing digestive disorders: Doctor alerts. Check symptoms1 min read . 06:41 PM IST
- Very less hospitalisation has been seen. The people who come under Comorbidities are reporting hospitalisation, Doctor said on Covid
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With Covid cases rising again in Delhi and several other cities, experts said people must remain cautious even though the majority of cases have mild symptoms. Listing the symptoms, they said several patients are now experiencing digestive disorders including diarrhea.
With Covid cases rising again in Delhi and several other cities, experts said people must remain cautious even though the majority of cases have mild symptoms. Listing the symptoms, they said several patients are now experiencing digestive disorders including diarrhea.
Senior Pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, Dr Nikhil Modi told news agency ANI that COVID cases increased in the last 10 days not only in the national capital but also in other cities. "But most of the cases are mild," he added.
Senior Pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, Dr Nikhil Modi told news agency ANI that COVID cases increased in the last 10 days not only in the national capital but also in other cities. "But most of the cases are mild," he added.
Speaking about the symptoms, Dr Modi said, "This time people are coming up with diarrhoea but symptoms are milder now. Very less hospitalisation has been seen. The people who come under Comorbidities are reporting hospitalisation."
Speaking about the symptoms, Dr Modi said, "This time people are coming up with diarrhoea but symptoms are milder now. Very less hospitalisation has been seen. The people who come under Comorbidities are reporting hospitalisation."
Earlier several studies have pointed out that Omicron BA.2 patients often complain of six gut-related sicknesses -Nausea, Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Abdominal pain, Heartburn, Bloating
Earlier several studies have pointed out that Omicron BA.2 patients often complain of six gut-related sicknesses -Nausea, Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Abdominal pain, Heartburn, Bloating
Suggesting taking precaution and implementing a strategy to curb the spread of the virus, Dr Modi said that masks must be worn. "If cases continuously rise, then more precautions need to be taken," he added.
Suggesting taking precaution and implementing a strategy to curb the spread of the virus, Dr Modi said that masks must be worn. "If cases continuously rise, then more precautions need to be taken," he added.
Stressing on vaccination of children, he said, "It's a very important step because they are the ones who aren't vaccinated. So they can act as a carrier of COVID virus in their bodies and multiplication of the virus can be fast because people weren't vaccinated and risk of newer mutations can also increase."
Stressing on vaccination of children, he said, "It's a very important step because they are the ones who aren't vaccinated. So they can act as a carrier of COVID virus in their bodies and multiplication of the virus can be fast because people weren't vaccinated and risk of newer mutations can also increase."
India has been reporting over 2,000 daily infections for the past few days. On Wednesday, India logged 2,927 cases and 2,483 cases on Tuesday.
India has been reporting over 2,000 daily infections for the past few days. On Wednesday, India logged 2,927 cases and 2,483 cases on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)