Home >News >India >Covid patients in Karnataka to get home isolation kits within 1 hr of test result: DCM

Covid patients in Karnataka to get home isolation kits within 1 hr of test result: DCM

File Photo: Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan interacts with students
2 min read . 07:01 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The new home isolation kits include medications as well as vitamins

Bengaluru: In order to help Covid-19 affected patients in the state, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan announced medical kits will be sent to those under home isolation.

According to the DCM of the state, five lakh kits will be procured, and measures will be taken to see that they reach the doorstep of the infected within 1 hour of getting the Covid-19 positive test result. He said authorities had been directed to ensure the systematic delivery of home isolation medical kits starting from May 15.

"In most cases by the time the results arrive, the pandemic will be in the inflammation stage. So, at this time what is mainly needed is anti-inflammatory treatment. Hence this medical kit will mainly have antibiotics, anti-virals, vitamin tablets that are prescribed for anti-inflammation," Narayan, who heads the state's COVID Task Force, said.

The isolation kit will also include steroid tablets which could be used in the later stage if the symptoms are not mitigated, he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Narayan further claimed that those who have COVID symptoms need not wait to start taking the anti-inflammatory medicines till the result arrives. He also claimed that it is advisable to begin taking the drugs as soon as the symptoms are seen.

He warned people who have cough, cold, vomiting, diarrhea should not be misled by taking them lightly and decide it as a common health problem, the DCM said in this changed situation, most of these cases are turning out to be COVID positive.

So, people should be alert and mentally prepared to fight the pandemic with the help of anti-inflammatory medicines, he suggested.

According to him, the allocation of oxygen made for the state is sufficient for the existing number of oxygenated beds. "But, when the number of beds is going to be increased we will be in need of additional oxygen, and to meet this possible higher demand, action will be taken to procure oxygen," Narayan said.

Opposition parties should not indulge in blame game and make false accusations against the Prime Minister with regard to COVID management, the DCM said.

India has handled it far better than even developed countries like the US, he claimed.

