Covid patients with history of malnutrition at higher risk of death, finds study

Children older than five and adults aged 18 to 78 years with previous diagnoses of malnutrition were found to have higher odds of severe covid-19 than those with no history of malnutrition in the same age groups. Children younger than five and adults aged 79 or above were found to have higher odds of severe covid-19 if they were not malnourished compared with those of the same age who were malnourished. In children, this may be due to having less medical data for those under five, according to the authors. The risk of severe covid-19 in adults with and without malnutrition continued to rise with age above 79 years.

