Amid a sharp rise in Omicron COVID-19 cases in Delhi, a city based doctor pointed out that till the time the panic button is not pressed and the situation is managed well, there will not be any issue.

"All kinds of disasters are results of a system failure. The government should formulate guidelines on proper management. Those who are suffering from issues like a severe headache or fever should go to hospitals while the rest should manage at home and should not even go for testing. After testing positive, the person will panic trying to grab hospital beds and medicines," Dr Jugal Kishore, the head of the community medicine department at the Safdarjung hospital, told PTI while speaking about how a critical situation can be averted.

While the COVID cases and the positivity rate are bound to increase, the same will not translate into mortality, he asserted.

"What we can say is that 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the present cases could be related to Omicron, while the rest could be due to other variants. The transmission occurs because of proximity. In winter, people are indoors and meeting each other in a close-knit environment, and even the number of influenza cases rises during this period," he further explained.

Commenting on the sharp spike, Epidemiologist Giridhar R Babu said that the peak is likely in February.

"It is very unlikely that the number of cases has risen due to the festive season because in that case, the impact would have been seen 14 days after Diwali in November and the number of cases would have risen by November-end. The number is rising due to the Omicron variant, which is highly transmissible. The cases will see a rapid ascent and a rapid descent and the peak is likely to come between mid-January and mid-February," he said.

Delhi in the last 24 hours reported 290 fresh Covid cases and the positivity rate saw a sharp jump to 0.55%.

The national capital reported 39 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent on December 1. The following day, the positivity rate had declined to 0.06 per cent, while the number of fresh cases was 41.

Between December 9 and December 15, Delhi logged 48 daily cases on an average, which rose to 95 between December 16 and December 22. According to official data, it was a rise of 49.47 per cent on a weekly basis.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.