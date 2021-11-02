Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a virtual review meeting with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Wednesday at 12 noon, officials informed on Tuesday.

“PM will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, & other States with districts having low vaccination coverage. CMs of these States will also be present in the meeting tomorrow," PMO further stated.

Currently, PM Modi is in COP26 meet in Glasgow, Scotland where he met several world leaders and other dignitaries including UK PM Boris Johnson, Microsoft co-founder and the billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.

He also met members of the Indian community in Glasgow to strengthen people-to-people bonds between the two countries ahead of his participation in the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26).

In his address at the ongoing COP26 in Glasgow, Modi announced a bold pledge on Monday that India will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070 and asserted that it is the only country that is delivering in "letter and spirit" the commitments on tackling climate change under the Paris Agreement.

PM Modi also raised the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) of achieving 450 gigawatt non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatt, among other commitments including reducing carbon emissions.

Modi will emplane for Delhi by tonight.

Meanwhile, back home, India added 10,423 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in 259 days, while the active cases declined to 1,53,776, the lowest in 250 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,42,96,237.

The death toll climbed to 4,58,880 with 443 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 106.85 crore.

