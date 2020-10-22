Covid politics takes centre stage as parties promise free vaccines

The BJP manifesto also promises generating 100,000 jobs in the state by creating a supply chain for all farmer producer organizations (FPOs) for crops including maize, paan, honey and those with medical benefits. BJP has promised to build at least 1,000 new FPOs in the state. “PM Modi has focussed and often talked about the importance of fisheries in increasing the income of farmers and agricultural sector. We resolve to make Bihar the number one state in the country in fisheries and production of fish," tweeted Sushil Kumar Modi.