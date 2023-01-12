'Covid positive air passengers show presence of BF.7 variant': Mansukh Mandaviya1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 12:43 AM IST
Covid-19 sampling: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that around 8,700 flights have been traced so far.
More than 200 air passengers tested Covid-19 positive with BF.7 variant, which is behind the massive rise in cases in China, during the random sampling at the airports, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday. He said that over 15 lakh air passengers were screened for Covid-19.