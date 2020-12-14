Covid positive Anil Vij shifted to Rohtak's PGIMS, condition stable

After declaring that he had detected positive for COVID-19, Vij said that he was told by doctors before being administered the first dose during the phase 3 trial of Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine Covaxin that antibodies take 14 days to build in the human body after the second dose.Vij had tweeted that he had received only the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech."Before administering Covaxin, doctors told me that antibodies will develop after 14 days of second dose... I am being treated at a civil hospital and I feel fine. It is only 14 days when I got the first shot," Vij had tweeted in Hindi.He also refuted a media report stating that he did not follow protocol despite being coronavirus positive.