Home >News >India >Covid positive Siddaramaiah running high temperature: Karnataka health minister
Covid positive Siddaramaiah running high temperature: Karnataka health minister

1 min read . 03:07 PM IST Sharan Poovanna

  • Karnataka has seen a surge in covid-19 cases over the last few weeks, with over 1.3 lakh infected of which nearly 75,000 cases are active. The death toll has touched 2,500, with 1,077 dead in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Having tested positive for covid-19, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah continues to run high temperature, state health minister B.Sriramulu said on Tuesday.

"Siddaramaiah came in yesterday. He has high fever and temperature and they are still conducting tests and investigations are still going on," Sriramulu said after meeting doctors at the Manipal Hospital where the Congress leader is admitted.

Earlier, the hospital had issued a statement saying that Siddaramaiah was stable and undergoing appropriate evaluation and management by a multidisciplinary team of doctor.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa is also undergoing covid-19 treatment at the same hospital.

Sriramulu said Yediyurappa will be under observation for another 10 days.

State agriculture minister B.C.Patil has also tested positive for the disease.

Karnataka has seen a surge in covid-19 cases over the last few weeks, with over 1.3 lakh infected of which nearly 75,000 cases are active. The death toll has touched 2,500, with 1,077 dead in Bengaluru.

For the first time in many days, the number of recoveries were higher than new cases on Monday. Karnataka had reported 4,752 new cases on Monday while recoveries numbered 4,776.

Bengaluru's caseload has crossed the 60,000-mark, including 1,497 reported on Monday.

