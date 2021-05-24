Former Indian athlete Milkha Singh on Wednesday was shifted to hospital for COVID treatment, however, his son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh termed it as a precautionary measure. The 91-year-old legendary sprinter had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

Hospital sources said that Milkha's condition was "stable".

Singh had been in home isolation at his Chandigarh residence for last few days and today, he was admitted to Fortis hospital in Mohali.

Meanwhile, Jeev told PTI, "He has been hospitalised. He was weak and not eating since yesterday, so we had to hospitalise him. Though his parameters seemed alright, we thought it is safer to have him admitted where he would be under supervision of senior doctors."

He further added, "He is under good care of doctors there. He is a strong man, always positive and will recover soon."

None of the other family members, including Milkha's wife Nirmal Kaur, a former India volleyball captain, returned a positive test.

Wishing him a speedy recovery, Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Wishing speedy recovery to 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh Ji who has been admitted in hospital in Mohali for #Covid19 treatment. Get well soon Sir!"

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance was the fourth place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics.

His timing at the Italian capital remained the national record for 38 years till Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998.

He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

(With inputs from agencies)





