Home >News >India >Covid-positive Uttarakhand CM shifted to Delhi AIIMS after chest infection
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.
Covid-positive Uttarakhand CM shifted to Delhi AIIMS after chest infection

1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 11:07 AM IST Staff Writer

  • According to the Uttarakhand CM's physician Dr NS Bisht, an infection has been detected in his chest

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been shifted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi from Doon Hospital in Dehradun.

As per reports, the Uttarakhand CM's physician Dr NS Bisht said that Rawat's infection has been detected in his chest.

Rawat had tested positive for novel coronavirus on 18 December. "Today I had the corona test done and the report came back positive," he had written on Twitter.

The Uttarakhand CM had earlier mentioned that he didn't have any symptoms. "My health is fine," he wrote, adding, "Therefore, on the advice of doctors, I will be in home isolation."

