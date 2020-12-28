Covid-positive Uttarakhand CM shifted to Delhi AIIMS after chest infection

Covid-positive Uttarakhand CM shifted to Delhi AIIMS after chest infection1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 11:07 AM IST
- According to the Uttarakhand CM's physician Dr NS Bisht, an infection has been detected in his chest
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been shifted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi from Doon Hospital in Dehradun.
As per reports, the Uttarakhand CM's physician Dr NS Bisht said that Rawat's infection has been detected in his chest.
On New Year's eve, Delhi temp likely to drop to 3 deg C1 min read . 11:21 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India's first driverless train in Delhi1 min read . 11:20 AM IST
Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say2 min read . 11:06 AM IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh pay tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary1 min read . 10:49 AM IST
Rawat had tested positive for novel coronavirus on 18 December. "Today I had the corona test done and the report came back positive," he had written on Twitter.
The Uttarakhand CM had earlier mentioned that he didn't have any symptoms. "My health is fine," he wrote, adding, "Therefore, on the advice of doctors, I will be in home isolation."
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.