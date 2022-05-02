India's covid positivity rate has crossed 1%-mark after a gap of more than two months as the country witnessed a single-day rise of 3,157 cases on Monday, May 2.

According to the data by the Union Ministry of Health, at 1.07%, the daily positivity went past 1% again after a little over two months. It was 1.11 % on February 27.

India's overall Covid caseload has jumped to 4,30,82,345 cases and the fatalities count stands at 5,23,869 after 26 deaths were reported in a day.

The active caseload has increased to 408 in a 24-hour span to reach 19,500. The active cases constitute 0.05% of the total infections, while the country’s Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.74%, the health ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,38,976, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22%.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive have exceeded 189.23 crore.