OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Covid positivity rate past 1% after 2 months amid surge in cases
Listen to this article

India's covid positivity rate has crossed 1%-mark after a gap of more than two months as the country witnessed a single-day rise of 3,157 cases on Monday, May 2.

According to the data by the Union Ministry of Health, at 1.07%, the daily positivity went past 1% again after a little over two months. It was 1.11 % on February 27.

India's overall Covid caseload has jumped to 4,30,82,345 cases and the fatalities count stands at 5,23,869 after 26 deaths were reported in a day.

The active caseload has increased to 408 in a 24-hour span to reach 19,500. The active cases constitute 0.05% of the total infections, while the country’s Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.74%, the health ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,38,976, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22%.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive have exceeded 189.23 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout