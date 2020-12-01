Covid positivity rate should decelerate in next two weeks: Delhi Health Minister

New Delhi: The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has fallen by a margin of nearly 55 per cent since early November and it should reduce further in the next two weeks, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

Interacting with reporters, he also said the labs taking samples are being operated at their full capacity, hence there are some delays in test outcomes and this matter was being taken up with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Interacting with reporters, he also said the labs taking samples are being operated at their full capacity, hence there are some delays in test outcomes and this matter was being taken up with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Delhi recorded 3,726 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in 15 days, while the daily death toll crossed the 100-mark again and stood at 108.

“The positivity rate stood at 7.35 per cent on Monday. It was 15.26 per cent on November 7. There has been a reduction of nearly 55 per cent since then. In the coming one-two weeks, it should further reduce and come under control," Jain said.

While a total of 50,670 tests for the detection of coronavirus cases were conducted on Sunday, the number of RT-PCR tests surpassed that of rapid antigen ones, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Monday.

Asked about the delay in RT-PCR test reports at some laboratories, the health minister said, “Labs in Delhi are being used to their full capacity. RT-PCR test turnaround time is 24 hours. Since, the labs are fully used, so more time is being taken by labs to process (the samples)".

"The Centre had said some special labs will be allotted. ICMR controls all such labs. So the issue of delay is being taken up so that delays do not happen," he further said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.