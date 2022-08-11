Covid positivity rising because…: Karnataka min amid infection surge2 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 09:21 PM IST
- Covid positivity rate is higher than the state average of 7.2% in cities like Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Bellary
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday pointed out that only 17% of people have taken booster doses in the state and further urged all to get the third shot. This comes at a time when the positivity rate seems to be increasing in the state.