Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday pointed out that only 17% of people have taken booster doses in the state and further urged all to get the third shot. This comes at a time when the positivity rate seems to be increasing in the state.

Noting that immunity decreases or wanes after 6-7 months of taking the vaccine, he said, Sudhakar said, "Not taking the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine even when it has been made available free for everyone amounts to negligence and we as responsible citizens must avail it to enhance immunity."

The health minister today met the COVID-19 technical advisory committee (TAC), and following which, he said, “The average positivity rate of Karnataka is 7.2% at the moment. However, the positivity rate is higher than the State average of 7.2% in cities like Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Bellary. Dharwad currently has the highest positivity rate."

Pointing to 100% completion of the initial two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Minister expressed disappointment, saying only 17% of people have taken the booster dose. "Some initially blamed the government for making the booster dose paid, as the reason for the low coverage..... (but) many had become complacent and overconfident that nothing would happen to them as they had survived the previous COVID-19 waves," he said.

Stressing on the need for those above the age of 60 and those with comorbidities to take the booster dose, he said most COVID-19 deaths in recent days have been in those who had other comorbidities that worsened the effects of coronavirus. Corbevax has been given approval by the central government for use as the booster dose and it would be inaugurated on Friday, Sudhakar said.

He also said Corbevax could be taken as the booster dose irrespective of whether an individual had taken Covaxin or Covishield for their first and second doses.