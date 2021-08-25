Bengaluru: Upgrading one’s primary residence emerged as the main reason for Indian homebuyers to purchase a new house amid the covid-19 pandemic this year, according to property advisory firm Knight Frank India’s ‘India Buyer Survey 2021’.

The survey covered 558 respondents across the top eight Indian cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. Respondents in the high-end income segment have been referred to as the ‘Global Indian’ segment, while buyer sentiment in the mid-end income segment is referred to as the ‘Mainstream Indian’ segment.

About 26% of ‘Mainstream Indians’ had moved their residences during the pandemic period, wherein the relocations were motivated by factors like want of more open space and proximity to friends and family.

For 'Mainstream Indian' non-movers, 32% were more inclined to move residences in the next 12 months. Around 87% of the respondents who desire to move homes in the next 12 months, favoured the suburban neighbourhood of their current city of residence, while 13% of respondents who want to relocate, may consider an alternate city.

In the ‘Global Indian’ segment, 32% expect prices to rise, while 61% respondents in the Mainstream Indian segment expect prices of their primary residences to rise in the next 12 months.

“The pandemic has changed the outlook towards ownership of homes. Globally, two trends have stood out in the last few months. Firstly, a growing ambivalence of some buyers when it comes to location, provided they can secure a co-primary home that delivers the lifestyle and enjoyment they feel they’ve missed out on. And, secondly given low savings rates and frothy stock markets, buyers are taking a more defensive stance by rebalancing their portfolios with a greater focus on tangible assets such as property," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

The report emphasizes that future of work will play a significant part not only for the commercial office sector but also for the residential. More than half of the respondents in the ‘Mainstream Indian’ segment expect to be back in office for the entire work-week once all restrictions are lifted. About 47% of the ‘Global Indian’ segment respondents expect to continue working for two-four days in a week from office once all restrictions are lifted.

In the ‘Mainstream Indian’ segment, the highest inclination towards five days of work from office was shown by professionals such as lawyers, architects, doctors, and chartered accountants. In the salaried class segment, the preference for work from office ranged from three to five days.

Globally, 59% of respondents envisage working three to five days in a week from office once all restrictions are lifted. In the Middle East and Asia, the figure is 41% and 36% respectively.

“The pandemic has changed the outlook towards ownership of homes right across the different income strata in India. Our Buyer Survey confirms that across the spectrum of Indian homebuyers, 32% showed interest in relocating from their pre-pandemic homes. It is observed that apart from the spending propensity and house type that typically govern an Indian home buyer’s purchase decision, factors such as access to open green spaces, healthcare and proximity to workplace have also started playing an important role. Energy efficient homes are also gaining traction as the concept is finding preference amongst home buyers in India," Baijal added.

Globally, over two-thirds of respondents expect the value of their current home to increase in the next year with most expecting a rise between 1% and 9% over the 12-month period. This coincides with Knight Frank’s Prime Global Forecast Index which highlights that house prices on average, are likely to increase by 4% in 2021 globally.

From India’s context, there is more buoyancy in sentiment from the ‘Mainstream Indian’ segment than the ‘Global Indian’ segment. Nearly 58% respondents in Mumbai and Kolkata expected up to 10% increase in residential prices, while 53% in Pune have a similar expectation. More than 60% respondents in southern Indian cities expect up to 20% price increase in the next 12 months.

