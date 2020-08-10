Concerned over the rising number of Covid cases , Punjab government ordered night curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 am from Saturday in the worst affected cities of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed all big cities/towns to prepare integrated management plan for treatment of the disease at both government and private facilities.

"Concerned over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in the worst affected cities of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala from Saturday, while directing all big cities/towns to prepare an integrated management plan for treatment of the disease at both Government and private facilities," said the state government in statement on Friday.

The Chief Minister also announced a week-long trial of enforcement of the mandatory mask-wearing rule by making offenders stand at the spot for an hour with a mask on.

The chief minister in a tweet on August 7th said: "In view of the rise in #Covid19 in Punjab, in today's review meeting we’ve decided that daily night curfew will be imposed from tomorrow i.e. 8th Aug from 9 PM to 5 AM in Ludhiana, Patiala & Jalandhar towns. I urge you all to co-operate & help in winning fight against #Covid19."

Punjab has a total 7,998 active covid cases in the state while 15319 have recovered so far. The state has reported 586 coronavirus-related causalities so far. (With Agency Inputs)

