The increasing trend of reproduction number in some states is cause of concern, although there is stabilisation in Covid-19 cases in the country, the ministry said, adding there are significant reasons to enforce pandemic control measures.
It further said that Kerala reported more than half of the total Covid-19 cases recorded in the country in the past seven days.
At a joint press briefing on the pandemic, an official said that 37 districts across nine states, including Kerala (11 districts) and Tamil Nadu (seven districts), were showing a rising trend in daily new Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks.
As many as 44 districts across 11 states and union territories reported a weekly positivity rate of more than 10%.
The government said Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in 86 samples in India, including 34 in Maharashtra, as on 9 August.