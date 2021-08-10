OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid 'R-value' rests above 1 in 5 states, including UP and Punjab

The effective reproduction number (R-value) has surpassed one in five states, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The states showing an increase in the R factor are -- Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The increasing trend of reproduction number in some states is cause of concern, although there is stabilisation in Covid-19 cases in the country, the ministry said, adding there are significant reasons to enforce pandemic control measures.

It further said that Kerala reported more than half of the total Covid-19 cases recorded in the country in the past seven days.

At a joint press briefing on the pandemic, an official said that 37 districts across nine states, including Kerala (11 districts) and Tamil Nadu (seven districts), were showing a rising trend in daily new Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks.

As many as 44 districts across 11 states and union territories reported a weekly positivity rate of more than 10%.

The government said Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in 86 samples in India, including 34 in Maharashtra, as on 9 August.

What is the R-value?

The R number is a way of rating Covid-19 or any disease's ability to spread. Growth rate and active cases are also assessed using the R number.

It is the average number of new infections generated by one infected individual during the entire infectious period, the ministry has said.

Whenever the R number is above one, it means that the case trajectory is increasing and it needs to be controlled

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout