Covid 'R-value' rests above 1 in 5 states, including UP and Punjab

Covid 'R-value' rests above 1 in 5 states, including UP and Punjab1 min read . 04:55 PM IST
The R number is a way of rating Covid-19 or any disease's ability to spread. Growth rate and active cases are also assessed using the factor
The effective reproduction number (R-value) has surpassed one in five states, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.
The states showing an increase in the R factor are -- Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
The increasing trend of reproduction number in some states is cause of concern, although there is stabilisation in Covid-19 cases in the country, the ministry said, adding there are significant reasons to enforce pandemic control measures.
It further said that Kerala reported more than half of the total Covid-19 cases recorded in the country in the past seven days.
At a joint press briefing on the pandemic, an official said that 37 districts across nine states, including Kerala (11 districts) and Tamil Nadu (seven districts), were showing a rising trend in daily new Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks.
As many as 44 districts across 11 states and union territories reported a weekly positivity rate of more than 10%.
The government said Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in 86 samples in India, including 34 in Maharashtra, as on 9 August.
What is the R-value?
The R number is a way of rating Covid-19 or any disease's ability to spread. Growth rate and active cases are also assessed using the R number.
It is the average number of new infections generated by one infected individual during the entire infectious period, the ministry has said.
Whenever the R number is above one, it means that the case trajectory is increasing and it needs to be controlled
