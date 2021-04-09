In the wake of surge in the number of coronavirus cases, the Railways said it has not received any communique yet from Maharashtra to stop or curtail the movement of trains.

Maharashtra is among the ten states that have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday. On Thursday, the stated reported the highest daily new cases at 56,286 and a total of 376 deaths. Amidst this sudden rise many feared that the train movements would stop in the state following a lockdown.

Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma at a press briefing on Friday communicated that there is no plan to curtail or stop train services and assured passengers that trains will be provided on demand.

Suneet Sharma said, "There is no plan to curtail or stop train services. We will run as many services as required. There is no cause for alarm. We can run trains immediately on demand if there is any rush. This rush is normal during the summer season and we have already announced trains to clear the rush."

He assured the passengers that there is no dearth of trains and the railways is ready to put them into service on a short notice, and said, "There is no shortage of trains for those who want to travel. I assure everyone that trains will be provided on demand."

India which is currently facing a second wave of the pandemic registered a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542. The death toll increased to 1,67,642 with 780 more fatalities in a day, highest since October 18, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday ruled out a total lockdown to contain the second wave of covid, emphasizing instead on better vaccination, testing, and night curfews, even as several states complained of a severe vaccine shortage.

At a pandemic review meeting with chief ministers yesterday, Modi also called on states to observe a Tika Utsav, or vaccination festival, from 11 to 14 April, involving governors, celebrities, sportspersons and actors to create awareness about vaccination and covid-appropriate behaviour.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28 last year, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

(With inputs from agencies)

