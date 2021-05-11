The Union health ministry on Tuesday said that Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) will now be allowed at all government and private health facilities to accelerate testing amid second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Speaking at the routine press briefing, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Dr Balram Bhargava saod that there was no accreditation required. "Home-based testing solutions are being explored," he added.

The government also said that RAT booths to be set up with the community in schools, colleges, community centers, RWA offices etc. Public-private partnership models encouraged to establish innovative and convenient testing centres. It added that RATs must be conducted in accordance with RAT algorithm defined by ICMR. "All RTPCR and RAT test results should be uploaded on ICMR portal," the health ministry added. Social distancing norms to be ensured at all RAT & RTPCR testing centers, the government stressed.

The government also informed that RT-PCR testing capacity is around 16 lakh per day, RAT capacity is 17 lakh per day. APR-may total tests per day is around 16-20 lakhs (RT-PCR plus RAT).

During the briefing, Balram also pointed out that India's national Covid-19 positivity rate is around 21% saying that on April 30th, 19,45,299 tests were conducted, the highest ever in the world.

The health ministry also informed told reporters that Goa, Puducherry, West Bengal, Haryana, Karnataka have the highest case positivity currently. However, Maharashtra, Delhi, Chhattisgarh are among 18 states showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases.

Bengaluru urban, Chennai, Ernakulam, Malappuram among other cities are showing a continued increase in cases, it added.

The health ministry also said that more than 1 lakh active cases in 13 states, 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases in 6 states and less than 50,000 active cases in 17 states.

Earlier today, the Centre reviewed the progress of Covid-19 vaccination drive with States and Union Territories.

During the meeting, the Union health ministry directed states to ensure all beneficiaries who have taken the first dose are prioritised for the second doses. "The urgent need to address the large number of beneficiaries waiting for second dose was stressed," said an official statement.

In this regard, states can reserve at least 70% of the Vaccines supplied to them from Government of India channel (free of cost) for second dose vaccination and remaining 30% for first dose, it said. "This however is indicative. States have the liberty to enhance this to as much as 100%. State-wise numbers on Cowin have been shared with states for their planning purposes," the statement added.

The ministry also said that the next allocation for the period 15-31 May will be conveyed to them on 14th May.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has increased to 17.27 crore.

The single day rise in new coronavirus infections in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,90,27,304, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

