About 23 to 25 patients recovering COVID-19 has contracted Tuberculosis (TB) in Karnataka, state health minister Dr. K Sudhakar said, as reported by news agency ANI .

“As a precautionary measure, we have thought of conducting TB screening for all COVID recovered persons," the minister also said.

The minister has also said that coronavirus has hampered blood and organ donation activities in the state. “We have taken few special measures to encourage organ donation," he added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the state had reported 1,365 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,33,192 and death toll to 37,061.

The day also saw 1,558 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,74,839. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 327 new cases, as the city saw 318 discharges and 2 deaths.

Active cases stood at 21,266. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.76%, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.61%.

