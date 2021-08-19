Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid recovered patients contracted Tuberculosis, says Karnataka health minister

Covid recovered patients contracted Tuberculosis, says Karnataka health minister

Premium
We have taken few special measures to encourage organ donation, the minister said
1 min read . 03:00 PM IST Livemint

  • As a precautionary measure, we have thought of conducting TB screening for all COVID recovered persons, the minister said
  • He pointed out coronavirus has hampered blood and organ donation activities in the state

About 23 to 25 patients recovering COVID-19 has contracted Tuberculosis (TB) in Karnataka, state health minister Dr. K Sudhakar said, as reported by news agency ANI.

About 23 to 25 patients recovering COVID-19 has contracted Tuberculosis (TB) in Karnataka, state health minister Dr. K Sudhakar said, as reported by news agency ANI.

“As a precautionary measure, we have thought of conducting TB screening for all COVID recovered persons," the minister also said. 

“As a precautionary measure, we have thought of conducting TB screening for all COVID recovered persons," the minister also said. 

The minister has also said that coronavirus has hampered blood and organ donation activities in the state. “We have taken few special measures to encourage organ donation," he added.

The minister has also said that coronavirus has hampered blood and organ donation activities in the state. “We have taken few special measures to encourage organ donation," he added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the state had reported 1,365 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,33,192 and death toll to 37,061. 

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the state had reported 1,365 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,33,192 and death toll to 37,061. 

The day also saw 1,558 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,74,839. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 327 new cases, as the city saw 318 discharges and 2 deaths. 

The day also saw 1,558 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,74,839. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 327 new cases, as the city saw 318 discharges and 2 deaths. 

Active cases stood at 21,266. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.76%, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.61%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Active cases stood at 21,266. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.76%, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.61%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!