Covid recoveries crosses 60 lakh mark in India as 89,154 cured in a day

India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 70-lakh mark on Saturday night, while the total number of recoveries too crossed 60 lakh, according to data from states and union territories.

India saw a single-day rise of 74,383 covid-19 cases taking the virus caseload to 70,53,807 while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 60,77,977 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 70,53,807, while the death toll climbed to 1,08,334 with 918 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The covid-19 recovery rate stands at 86.17%.

Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally on Saturday increased to 15,17,434 with 11,416 new cases being reported, said a health official.

The state also reported 308 deaths during the day, which took the death toll to 40,040, he said.

In the highest single day surge of COVID-19 cases, Kerala on Saturday reported 11,755 fresh infections and 23 new fatalities, taking the caseload to 2,77,855 and death toll to 978.

For the first time on Wednesday, the state had breached the 10,000 mark in a single day with10,606 cases.

The coronavirus infections in Karnataka breached the seven lakh mark with 10,517 fresh cases on Saturday whereas 102 fatalities took the death toll to 9,891.

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,353 on Saturday with 60 more fatalities, while 3,099 fresh cases took the infection tally in the state to 4,33,712, officials said. The number of active COVID-19 cases has seen a continuous fall and it has now come down to 40,210, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus crossed the 7.50 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh as 5,653 infections were added afresh on Saturday.

The national capital recorded 48 more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death toll to 5,740, while 2,866 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.06 lakh, authorities said. On September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were reported in the city, the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16, when Delhi saw 58 fatalities.

India is in pole position in terms of the number of recovered cases of coronavirus followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.

There are 8,83,185 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 12.65 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

