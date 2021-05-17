OPEN APP
Covid: Daily recoveries exceed active cases by nearly 1 lakh in 24 hours

Covid-19: The number of recovered cases have exceeded the number of active cases by nearly one lakh in the past 24 hours. Today, the country reported 2,81,386 new Covid cases and 3,78,741 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Also, 24-hour recoveries have now outnumbered the daily new Covid cases for the sixth time in last 7 days and consistently in the last four days.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan expressed happiness at the rate of recovery. He said: "Today is a special and happy day for all of us as we have seen that the number of recovered cases have exceeded the number of active cases by more than one lakh."

Currently, India has 35,16,997 active cases. So far, the country has recorded 2,49,65,463 case and 2,11,74,076 recoveries. The death toll stands at 2,74,390.

For the first time in last 26 days, India reported less than 3 lakh new cases. The weekly positivity rate has also declined to 18.17 per cent. However, Karnataka's 27 districts are still recording over 20 per cent positivity rate. In Madhya Pradesh, 38 districts have reported positivity rate of over 10 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 15,73,515 tests were conducted.


