Covid: Daily recoveries exceed active cases by nearly 1 lakh in 24 hours

For the first time in last 26 days, India reported less than 3 lakh new cases. The weekly positivity rate has also declined to 18.17 per cent. However, Karnataka's 27 districts are still recording over 20 per cent positivity rate. In Madhya Pradesh, 38 districts have reported positivity rate of over 10 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 15,73,515 tests were conducted.