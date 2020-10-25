Covid recovery rate touches 90%; 8.5% of total caseload active in India: Govt

The national recovery rate for Covid-19 in India has touched 90%, the government said on Sunday.

While the number of Covid-19 cases in the country totalled to 78,66,740 and deaths reached 1,19,104 on Sunday, at least 62,077 persons recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total recovered cases to 70,78,123, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement. The government said that presently the active cases comprise around 8.50% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 6,68,154.

“The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 64 lakh (64,09,969). Around 75% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs that are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh," said the Union Health Ministry adding that Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 10,000 single day recoveries.

According to government data, 50,129 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours. At least 79% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala continues to be the state reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 8,000 cases followed by Maharashtra with more than 6,000 cases, the Union Health Ministry said adding that 578 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 80% are concentrated in ten States/UTs.

Maharashtra has contributed the most in new fatalities with 137 deaths, the government said. The total number of labs for testing Covid-19 also crossed 2000 on Sunday. “Starting from one lab in Pune, the number of labs stands at 2003 which includes 1126 Government laboratories and 877 Private laboratories," said the Union Health Ministry.

The curve of Covid-19 in India seems to be flattening but the ongoing festive season in the country coupled with upcoming winters may damage the gains achieved in controlling the pandemic scientists have warned. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also said that the world is at a critical juncture in this pandemic, particularly in the northern hemisphere.

“We’re calling on governments to carry out five key actions. First, assess the current outbreak situation in your country based on the latest data you have to hand. Conduct honest analysis and consider the good, the bad and the ugly," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO.

Tedros also said that those countries that have successfully brought Covid-19 transmission under control have to be careful.

“Now is the time to double down to keep transmission at a low level, be vigilant, be ready to identify and cases and clusters and take quick action. Do not allow the virus to take hold again," Tedros added.

The WHO and Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that administers Wikipedia have also entered into a collaboration to expand the public’s access to the latest and most reliable information about Covid-19.

