Covid recovery rate touches 90%; 8.5% of total caseload active in India: Govt

According to government data, 50,129 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours. At least 79% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala continues to be the state reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 8,000 cases followed by Maharashtra with more than 6,000 cases, the Union Health Ministry said adding that 578 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 80% are concentrated in ten States/UTs.