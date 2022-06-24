Covid reinfection risks rising, need to take precautions: 10 points from survey

18% citizens surveyed have had one or more in the family who got reinfected with Covid-19 in the last six months
In the case of Covid reinfection, people have faced organ system disorder: lungs by 5%, cardiovascular by 5%, blood disorder by 2.6%, fatigue by 3.3%, kidneys by 1.4%, mental health by 12.1%
The latest survey on Covid-19 cases has revealed that 2 in 10 families surveyed were reinfected from the respiratory infection in the last six months. "45% got their reinfection weeks after the original infection while for 27% it was six months apart," according to Local Circles , an organisation which polls and conducts surveys.
Currently, India is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases for the past few weeks. Twelve states and Union Territories -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat, Goa, and Punjab have been recording an increase in weekly cases and positivity since June 10.
Here are 10 crucial points from the survey about the rise in Covid reinfection cases:
1. 18% citizens surveyed have had one or more in the family who got reinfected with Covid-19 in the last six months.
2. Of those who got reinfected with Omicron in the last six months, 46% said their second infection was more severe than the first one.
3. Of those who got reinfected in the last six months, 45% got infection again after a few weeks.
4. 27% got reinfected from Covid-19 after a gap of six months.
5. Of Those who got reinfected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the last six months, 46% said their second infection was more severe than the first one.
6. Genome sequencing data suggests that while BA.2 is still predominant at nearly 70%, BA.5 is on the rise at 6%. BA.2.12.1 is currently at 5% per genome sequencing data.
7. With no restrictions in place and people travelling during summer, COVID cases are again on the rise with nearly 12,000 cases reported nationally each day.
8. A recent study released on June 17th by experts at Washington University School of Medicine showed that COVID is more severe the 2nd time in young people. For people who are reinfected within as little as 8 days, there's a 12X increase in hospitalization, 2X increase in ICU, and 100% increase in death.
9. In the case of Covid reinfection, people have faced organ system disorder.
10. According to the Washington University's research, the organs affected due to reinfection were: the lungs by 5%, cardiovascular by 5%, blood disorder by 2.6%, fatigue by 3.3%, kidneys by 1.4%, mental health by 12.1%, diabetes by 2.2% and neurological disorders by 3.6%.
The survey received more than 35,000 responses from citizens across 301 districts of India. 67% of the respondents were men while 33% were women. 42% of respondents were from tier 1/metro districts, 35% were from tier 2 districts and 23% were from tier 3, 4, and rural districts.
