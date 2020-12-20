What comes as a major relief to the Covid-19 restrictions imposed earlier, government body, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), on Sunday said that it has removed the cap on the number of visitors who can visit the centrally protected monuments or sites.

However, the total number of visitors to be allowed per day may be decided by the concerned superintending archaeologist with the concurrence of the respective District Magistrate, who is the chairman of the District Disaster Management Committee of the district, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

As many as 3,691 centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were shut from March 17 in view of the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier, according to the Covid-19 guidelines issues by the government, there was a cap of around one thousand tickets for a for morning and afternoon shifts at all centrally-protected monuments. However, the visitors faced trouble entering the monuments as the were unable to purchase tickets due to the increase in footfalls during the weekends as the monuments had opened in July as a part of the Unlock process.

Moreover, according to the latest guidelines, the Centre has allowed selling of physical tickets where there are problems in QR code and network. Sound and light show may be resumed, it said.

Except the above modifications, all other provisions specified in SOP dated 6 July shall be in effect until further order.

Thes include all coronavirus-related protocols issued by the Union health ministry would be followed by the monument authorities. Wearing of masks is was also made the norm in these monuments.

"The communication also states that all centrally protected monuments and sites shall continue to be bound by the Covid related protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs , Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Culture as also any specific orders of the State and/or District administration," the ministry said in a statement.









