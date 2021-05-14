Subscribe
Home >News >India >COVID Relief: Here is the full list of foreign aid dispatched to states/UTs by Centre

COVID Relief: Here is the full list of foreign aid dispatched to states/UTs by Centre

Oxygen Cylinders received from the United Kingdom-based British Oxygen Company were delivered this morning at Patna Airport by Indian Air Force
2 min read . 07:24 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Cumulatively, 10,796 oxygen concentrators, 12,269 oxygen cylinders; 19 oxygen generation plants; 6,497 ventilators, more than 4.2 lakh Remdesivir vials has been delivered
  • Major consignments received on 12 and 13th May 2021 from Indonesia, Luxembourg, Oman, South Korea, UK, USISPF, Finland and Greece

In order to fight the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, India has received significant donations and aid for medical supplies and equipment from different countries and organisations world over. As per official the record, since April 27, cumulatively, 10,796 oxygen concentrators, 12,269 oxygen cylinders; 19 oxygen generation plants; 6,497 ventilators, more than 4.2 lakh Remdesivir vials has been delivered through road and air.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said, "The Government of India, at the forefront of the 'Whole of government' approach to combat the ongoing COVID-19 has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27 April 2021 from different countries and organisations to augment its efforts in fighting the unprecedented surge of cases."

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said, "The Government of India, at the forefront of the 'Whole of government' approach to combat the ongoing COVID-19 has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27 April 2021 from different countries and organisations to augment its efforts in fighting the unprecedented surge of cases."

"Through a streamlined and systematic mechanism, various Ministries and Departments of Government of India have seamlessly collaborated for expeditiously delivering the incoming global aid to States and UTs," it added.

The ministry also mentioned that major consignments received on 12 and 13th May 2021 from Indonesia, Luxembourg, Oman, South Korea, UK, USISPF, Finland and Greece that include 1,506 oxygen concentrators, 434 oxygen cylinders and 58 ventilator/ BiPAP/ CPAP.

The ministry further noted, "Effective immediate allocation, and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs and institutions is an ongoing exercise. The Union Health Ministry is comprehensively monitoring this on a regular basis."

"A dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations, the ministry said adding, "This Cell started functioning from 26 April 2021. A SOP has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since 2 May, 2021."

India adds 3.43 lakh new COVID-19 cases today

With 3,43,144 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 2,40,46,809, while the death toll rose to 2,62,317 with 4,000 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The active cases have reduced to 37,04,893 comprising 15.41 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.50 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,00,79,599, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 31,13,24,100 samples have been tested up to May 13 with 18,75,515 samples being tested on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)

