In a bid to provide relief to the poor suffering due to the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has transferred ₹230 crore into the bank accounts of 23 lakh daily wagers.

"Be it the dream of building a house, proper treatment for illness, cost of education or the need of financial help in any mishap, the state government is there with you at every step," CM Adityanath said.

Talking about the coronavirus management in UP, CM Adityanath said in the past a year and a half, when the entire world was grappling with the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh has managed to bring the outrageous situation under control through collective efforts of the government and its people.

“UP has a total population of about 25 crore and today states with half of our population are recording as many fresh COVID cases on a daily basis as we have in total," CM Adityanath claimed, adding that the state has the best recovery rate in the entire country.

CM Adityanath also appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated and follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, 89 more people died from Covid-19 in UP as 709 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 17,00,476, according to a government release.

The infection has claimed 21,516 lives in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Of the fresh 89 deaths, 13 were reported from Kanpur, followed by seven each in Gorakhpur and Bareilly, the UP government said in the statement issued here.

Gorakhpur reported 38 cases, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (35), Lucknow (34) and Meerut (33).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.