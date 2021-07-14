Pointing out that the second wave of COVID-19 is not over yet, the Centre on Wednesday urged the states to ensure that COVID appropriate behaviours are strictly followed. And it further reiterated, coronavirus-related restrictions can be re-imposed in places and establishment where COVID rules are flouted.

In a letter to the state chief secretaries, home secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote, With the decline in the number of active cases, states and UT have started re-opening activities in gradual manner. As reiterated in the earlier letter dated on June 19, the process of relaxing the restrictions should be carefully calibrated.

However, blatant violations of COVID-19 norms have been observed in several parts of the country, especially in public transport and hill stations. Massive crowds are also thronging in market places, violating norms of social distancing. Consequently, increase in R factor (reproduction number) in some of the states is a matter of concern.... Therefore, it is important that the authorities concerned shall be made responsible for ensuring that the COVID appropriate behaviour in all crowded places as well as all areas identified as hotspots, it reads.

It needs to be ensured that if the COVID-19 norms are not maintained at any establishment, such places shall be liable for re-imposition of restrictions ... and the defaulters shall also be liable for action under relevant law, the letter further reads.

It is emphasized that the second wave of the pandemic is not over yet. We ought to remember that while the reach of vaccination is increasing considerably, there is no room for complacency..., the letter also said.

There should be continuous focus on five-fold strategy for effective management of COVID-19 i.e. test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behavior, it also said.

Bhalla also advised people to guard themselves against complacencyand laxity, which creeps in as positivity declines.

"Instead, during the periods of low positivity, efforts must be stepped up to prevent any probable future surge," said the letter.

He urged the district and all other local authorities concerned, to regulate the crowded places and take necessary measures for the management of COVID-19.

Bhalla said that the officers concerned should be made personally responsible for any laxity in strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour and advised that orders issued by the respective State Governments/UT Administrations/ district authorities in this regard should be widely disseminated to the public and to the fieldfunctionaries, for their proper implementation.

