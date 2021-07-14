However, blatant violations of COVID-19 norms have been observed in several parts of the country, especially in public transport and hill stations. Massive crowds are also thronging in market places, violating norms of social distancing. Consequently, increase in R factor (reproduction number) in some of the states is a matter of concern.... Therefore, it is important that the authorities concerned shall be made responsible for ensuring that the COVID appropriate behaviour in all crowded places as well as all areas identified as hotspots, it reads.