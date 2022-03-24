Covid restrictions hit fight against TB, cases jump 19% in 2021

NEW DELHI :
Number of tuberculosis (TB) cases in India has jumped 19% to 1.93 million in 2021, reversing a declining trend seen in the year before, as pandemic related lockdown restrictions affected the drive to eliminate TB by 2025, official data showed.
Union health ministry has reported a 19% increase in tuberculosis patients in 2021, up from 1.62 million cases in the year before. In 2020, tuberculosis cases had come down by nearly a third from the 2.4 million cases reported in 2019.
According to the government, Covid-19 had a major impact on the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) because patients stopped visiting or couldn’t visit hospitals due to the pandemic and lockdown restrictions. These statistics were revealed in the Annual Tuberculosis Report 2022 released by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on the occasion of World TB Day on Thursday.
According to the government, in 2021, 34 states/union territories have conducted active case finding (ACF) campaigns at the state and district level which led to the screening of 22.3 million people, out of which 1.75 million samples were tested for TB, and 73,772 additional TB patients were identified.
In 2021, more than 200,000 people living with HIV (PLHIV) on active care and 120,000 household contacts (HHC) of confirmed TB patients were initiated on TB Preventive Treatment (TPT). The programme has introduced TPT in contacts of drug-resistant TB (DR-TB) patients in 12 States. These states are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, and Assam.
Meanwhile, the health ministry also conducted a national TB prevalence survey (2019-2021) to know the actual disease burden in India at the national level.
As per the survey findings, Delhi (534), Rajasthan (484), Uttar Pradesh (481), Haryana (465), Chhattisgarh (454) are top five States reporting prevalence of TB cases per lakh population.
Among the diagnosed TB cases, 12% were already on treatment and 23.3% had a history of TB treatment. While the government aims to eliminate TB by 2025, the survey has recommended close follow-up of patients completing treatment for early detection of recurrent TB and planning of interventions for preventing recurrence of TB is needed.
The government is providing financial aid of ₹500 per month to TB patients for treatment through direct benefit transfer (DBT). Approximately ₹1488 crore have been paid to 5.7 million TB patients under Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NPY) from April 2018 to February 2022.
Experts said that post Covid, a lot of TB patients are coming to hospitals for treatment. “We are seeing at least 20-30% increase in TB patients post Covid wave even people suffering with chronic kidney disease, cancer patients, diabetes, heart diseases etc. The possible reasons are dis-regulated immunity with was affected due to Covid, and the use of steroids during treatment of Covid can also cause a risk of TB. We have seen cases where TB has contracted multiple people in a family. Delayed diagnosis is the reason for higher cases of TB in India post Covid. If a patient has cough and fever, along with Covid test, they should also go for TB investigations," said Dr Vikas Maurya, head of pulmonary department at Fortis Hospital, adding that according to World Health Organisation, TB was the second leading cause of mortality after Covid during the pandemic.
Dr Sandeep Nayar, head of pulmonary division at Delhi-based BLK Hospital, “During the Covid pandemic, patients did not come to hospital, so cases were under reported. But post Covid, large number of patients are coming to seek treatment for TB. Drug Resistant TB cases are also coming these days." Early treatment and right diagnosis are the key in checking tuberculosis, he said.
