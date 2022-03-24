Covid restrictions hit fight against TB, cases jump 19% in 2021

Experts said that post Covid, a lot of TB patients are coming to hospitals for treatment. “We are seeing at least 20-30% increase in TB patients post Covid wave even people suffering with chronic kidney disease, cancer patients, diabetes, heart diseases etc. The possible reasons are dis-regulated immunity with was affected due to Covid, and the use of steroids during treatment of Covid can also cause a risk of TB. We have seen cases where TB has contracted multiple people in a family. Delayed diagnosis is the reason for higher cases of TB in India post Covid. If a patient has cough and fever, along with Covid test, they should also go for TB investigations," said Dr Vikas Maurya, head of pulmonary department at Fortis Hospital, adding that according to World Health Organisation, TB was the second leading cause of mortality after Covid during the pandemic.