Covid restrictions to end from tomorrow; Here's what will change on April 1

According to the Centre, whenever there will be a surge in cases, the states and union territories will have to take prompt action at the local level as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's guidelines
Covid-related restrictions will come to an end tomorrow after more than two years due to the decline in Covid-19 cases in the country. As per the Central government's order, wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing norms will continue as earlier.
Earlier this month, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla sent a letter to all states and union territories and wrote that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will discontinue from April 1, 2022.
Considering the improvement in the Covid situation, and the preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, the NDMA has taken decisions that won't be any further need to invoke the provision of the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures.
However, the Centre has urged people to remain watchful of the situation. With the Centre's decision, there will be no curbs on educational institutes, gyms, restaurants, parks, recreational centres. There will be no cap on wedding guests' attendees, nor any funerals. Things will continue in a pre-Covid manner except that masks, social distancing, hand hygiene measures will continue.
India on Thursday reported 1,225 new coronavirus cases while the active cases dipped to 14,307. There were 28 deaths reported due to respiratory infection. So far, 5,21,129 people have died because of coronavirus.
A reduction of 397 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.