Home >News >India >Covid resurge: All gardens, parks shut for public in Ahmedabad

Covid resurge: All gardens, parks shut for public in Ahmedabad

All gardens and parks in Ahmedabad will be closed for the public from today till further orders.
1 min read . 10:29 AM IST Staff Writer

Yesterday, Gujarat reported 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, out of which the four districts of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara alone accounted for 850 cases

Amid the Covid-19 surge, all gardens and parks in Ahmedabad will be closed for the public from today till further orders, news agency ANI reported.

Amid the Covid-19 surge, all gardens and parks in Ahmedabad will be closed for the public from today till further orders, news agency ANI reported.

The Ahmedabad civic body has decided to shut its city bus service- AMTS and BRTS - from today.

Yesterday, Gujarat reported 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, out of which the four districts of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara alone accounted for 850 cases.

Also Read | Why India needs to look east at Taiwan

The Gujarat government on Wednesday said that as part of the measures to control the spread of coronavirus, it has decided to increase the number of daily testing and vaccination besides putting special focus on contact tracing and increasing the number of micro containment areas wherever necessary.

This was decided at a core committee meeting held to review the pandemic situation in the state on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

It was held hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a video conference meeting with the chief ministers on the issue.

During the meeting, it was decided to assign the responsibility of four metros in the state - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot - to senior officers to offer guidance to the local bodies.

