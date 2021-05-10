Covid rips India's safety net. Stitch it anew

The financing will get centralized, not the service delivery. Private hospitals won’t wither away, but they will have to accept government-mandated prices. The primary responsibility for clinical care will reside with India’s 28 states. They will be free to offer add-ons. Maybe the national program won’t be able to immediately cover chronic mental illness, for example. But richer western and southern states ought to be able to include it. In Tamil Nadu, for instance, the recently elected chief minister announced that his government will reimburse private hospitals’ Covid-19 treatment bills. Additionally, private insurance plans will exist as a top-up for those who want specialized procedures or long-term rehabilitation.

