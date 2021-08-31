Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid risk quite negligible now, govt can open schools, says IMA president

Covid risk quite negligible now, govt can open schools, says IMA president

India has been recording cases between 30,000-35,000 for some time now. 
1 min read . 05:55 PM IST Livemint

  • IMA president said considering possibility of spread, the risk is quite negligible at this moment unless something very catastrophic events take place

Covid-19: IMA president Dr JA Jayalal on Tuesday said that Covid risk was quite negligible unless something very catastrophic events take place. He also said that the government can take calculated risk and open schools. 

“Considering possibility of spread, the risk is quite negligible at this moment unless something very catastrophic events taking place. It's the right time when govt should come forward and take a calculated risk and open the schools in an appropriate way," the IMA president was quoted as saying. 

India has been reporting over 30,000 cases for some time now. However, majority of these cases are coming from Kerala, among the worst hit states. 

The southern state alone has been recording over 50% of total infection cases in the country.  Besides Kerala and Maharashtra, other states have seen decline in daily cases.  

Today, India reported 30,941 new Covid infections, which took the total tally of cases to 32,768,880. Active cases registered a decline after rising for six consecutive days. The death toll climbed to 4,38,560 with 350 fresh fatalities.

