Making it cheaper to get a Covid test done in the state, the Karnataka government has reduced RT-PCR test rates by ₹500. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan said the RTPCR testing rate for COVID-19 infected people who are referred from government hospitals to private labs has been reduced from ₹2,000 to ₹1,500.

"If the tests were conducted directly in private labs, the rates charged there would be reduced from ₹3,000 to ₹2,500," he said after a meeting of the COVID task force.

"This rate cut will benefit all classes of patients. In addition, it was decided at the meeting to buy 20 lakh Rapid Anti-Gen kit and 18 lakh RTPCR test kits," the Deputy CM said.

Dr Ashwathnarayan further said: "Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has already warned of an increase in the number of infected people in the capital. Thus all precautions are being taken. It has been decided to procure ₹12 crore worth equipment to start 115 ICU beds in KG General Hospital."

"All kinds of efforts are being made to reduce mortality. Some tests have to be done. If there is any problem to conduct tests in government hospitals those tests can be done in private labs. This test can reduce mortality by treating the stage of the disease. In addition, plasma therapy will be expanded throughout the state and arrangements have been made," he added.

Dr Ashwathnarayan further said that more emphasis is being placed on research in immunology.

Karnataka on Friday reported the biggest single-day spike of 7,908 new cases of COVID-19 and 104 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,11,108 and the death toll to 3,717, the health department said. The day also saw 6,940 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 7,908 fresh cases, 2,452 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

