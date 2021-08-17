Chandigarh administration has lifted several restrictions imposed across the union territory to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection. Night curfew has been full withdrawn in the region, the administration said on Tuesday.

All restaurants and bars in the city have been allowed to function from 8 am to 12 am in the midnight with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

Meanwhile, the limit of 50 per cent capacity on passenger seating in public transport vehicle has been removed.

Chandigarh reported three new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total count to 62,035, according to a medical bulletin. No Covid-related fatality was reported during the day, and the death toll stands at 811.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 42, while the overall recoveries has reached 61,182, the bulletin added.

