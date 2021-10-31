Diwali rush: From Chandni Chowk to Lajpat Nagar to Sarojini Nagar, almost all big markets of Delhi are flooded with shoppers ahead of Diwali. While this has brought cheers for shopkeepers who saw muted sales for the past two years, many now fear spread of Covid as social distancing norms have not been followed by those crowding the markets.

Market associations are struggling to manage the crowds in markets such as Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Lal Quarter Krishna Nagar, Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar.

Sadar Bazar Market Association president Devraj Baweja told the news agency PTI that said it was complete "chaos" as those who thronged the market to do last-minute shopping ahead of the festival hardly followed any Covid protocol.

He said festivals generally attract a big crowd but the authorities should have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. "No one was seen wearing a mask or observing social distancing," he told the agency.

This is happening despite warning by health experts of a possible third wave of Covid. The central and state governments have advised strict adherence to Covid protocols during festive season.

Baweja has blamed the authorities for not doing enough to manage crowds. He said the police in the name of arrangements have only put up barricades that can stop vehicles, not people.

"We can only ask those who come to our shops to wear masks. We cannot go check if people walking on the road are wearing masks or adhering to social distancing. This exercise should be carried out by the civil defence volunteers, who were hardly seen at the market," Baweja said while speaking to PTI.

Chandni Chowk, another famous and among the busiest markets in the national capital, too has witnessed a sea of crowds this Diwali. Chandni Chowk Sarva Vyapar Mandal president Sanjay Bhargava too said the violations of Covid guidelines are rampant in the market.

He said association has issued strict guidelines to the shopkeepers that no one without a mask should be allowed inside the shops and their thermal screening should also be done. "But we cannot do anything about the unauthorised vendors as they do not follow the Covid norms. The shoppers at such vending kiosks also hardly follow any guidelines," he said.

The market president further said that at a recent meeting, he had apprised the deputy commissioner of police of the area about the violations of Covid guidelines by the shoppers and urged him to increase vigil and deploy more teams to strictly enforce social-distancing norms at the market.

Shoppers flouting Covid norms are not limited to Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk, such scene can be seen in almost every famous markets in the city.

Lajpat Nagar Traders Association general secretary Ashwani Marwah said the market has been buzzing with shoppers this festive season and the shopkeepers along with the administration are ensuring that the people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"We have, on our own, deployed 10-15 volunteers to manage the crowd and ensure that people wear masks and observe social distancing to the best possible extent," he said.

Traders at the Karol Bagh market said they are happy that business is getting back on track this Diwali. Murli Mani, president of the Ajmal Khan Road Vyapar Mandal at Karol Bagh, said, "Business is picking up this season and to ensure that it does not fall prey to another Covid wave, we have issued instructions to the shoppers to follow social distancing norms."

