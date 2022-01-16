In West Bengal, the government extended the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions allowing fairs on open grounds in a very restricted manner with strict adherence to safety norms. All outdoor activities including the movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 10 PM and 5 AM except for health, law and order, transport of essential commodities including agricultural produce, and other emergency services. This comes after the state emerged as the latest Covid hotbed with daily cases rising to over 19,000 on Saturday.