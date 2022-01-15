Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 in view of the Covid pandemic
The Indian government had proposed an air bubble to the South Korean government in July last year and the Centre has been waiting for its response
Listen to this article
The Indian government had proposed an air bubble to the South Korean government in July last year and the Centre has been waiting for its response, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.
Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 in view of the Covid pandemic.
The Indian government is actively watching, engaging with countries and calibrating its approach in accordance with the global COVID-19 situation, he mentioned. "Needless to say, safety is our top priority," he noted.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!