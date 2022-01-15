This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.05:50 AM ISTPTI
Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 in view of the Covid pandemic
The Indian government had proposed an air bubble to the South Korean government in July last year and the Centre has been waiting for its response
The Indian government had proposed an air bubble to the South Korean government in July last year and the Centre has been waiting for its response, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.
Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 in view of the Covid pandemic.
In response, Scindia said on Twitter that an air bubble was proposed to the government of South Korea in July 2021. "The response is still awaited," the minister added.
The Indian government is actively watching, engaging with countries and calibrating its approach in accordance with the global COVID-19 situation, he mentioned. "Needless to say, safety is our top priority," he noted.
