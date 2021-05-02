Eight hospital-level oxygen generators that are part of a large consignment of medical equipment that arrived from France early Sunday are to be speedily deployed at four hospitals battling a deluge of covid-19 cases in New Delhi which has been badly hit, two people familiar with the matter said.

The consignment has been handed over by the government of France to the government of India through the Indian Red Cross Society, one of the people cited above said.

“To ensure that the hospital-level oxygen generators are utilized at the earliest, the government of India has already identified the hospitals where the generators will be installed, as per medical requirement and priority," the person said.

“This will bring much-needed relief in many key hospitals, particularly in at least four hospitals in Delhi," the second person added.

India has been in the throes of a devastating second wave of covid-19 infections with the number of daily cases peaking at over 400,000 on Friday but falling back by a little on Saturday to clock 392,488. The number of daily deaths was over 3,600 on Saturday according to government numbers. India’s total caseload of infections is fast moving towards the 20 million mark. Many hospitals in New Delhi have reported the lack of oxygen with many of the deaths attributed to this reason. The Indian government has been focusing on getting oxygen generation units and oxygen concentrators besides oxygen cylinders to alleviate the problem.

