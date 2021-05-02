Covid second wave: 4 Delhi hospitals to get oxygen generators shipped by France

India has been in the throes of a devastating second wave of covid-19 infections with the number of daily cases peaking at over 400,000 on Friday but falling back by a little on Saturday to clock 392,488. The number of daily deaths was over 3,600 on Saturday according to government numbers. India’s total caseload of infections is fast moving towards the 20 million mark. Many hospitals in New Delhi have reported the lack of oxygen with many of the deaths attributed to this reason. The Indian government has been focusing on getting oxygen generation units and oxygen concentrators besides oxygen cylinders to alleviate the problem.