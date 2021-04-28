Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid second wave: Canada, South Korea, Singapore announce aid to India

Covid second wave: Canada, South Korea, Singapore announce aid to India

Canada has said its contribution will support the procurement of essential supplies and medicines, including oxygen cylinders for clinics and ambulances.
2 min read . 01:17 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • Canada has announced $10 million in funding for humanitarian assistance to Canadian Red Cross to support Indian Red Cross Society's response to the prevailing covid situation

NEW DELHI : Canada, South Korea and Singapore on Wednesday joined the almost dozen countries that have announced aid to India, which is battling the world’s worst outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic with the daily death toll crossing the 3,000 mark overnight.

A statement from the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi said Karina Gould, minister of international development had announced $10 million in funding for humanitarian assistance to the Canadian Red Cross to support the Indian Red Cross Society’s response to the devastating situation unfolding in India.

“Canada’s contribution will support the procurement of essential supplies and medicines, including oxygen cylinders for clinics and ambulances," the statement said.

“Canadians wishing to donate to emergency efforts in India can do so through the Canadian Red Cross," it said.

“Canada stands with the people of India as they go through these difficult times. This funding will help meet some of the most urgent medical needs such as purchasing and distributing essential supplies as well as supporting vital blood and ambulance services," Gould was quoted as saying by the statement.

Over 323,144 new covid-19 cases were reported overnight Wednesday making it the sixth straight day that India recorded more than 300,000 cases. Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka and Kerala, accounted for 71.68% of the new cases, the government said. Maharashtra reported the highest daily case count at 48,700, followed by Uttar Pradesh (33,551) and Karnataka (29,744), the government said. India’s total active caseload reached 2,882,204, accounting for 16.34% of the country’s total positive cases since the outbreak.

The US, UK, Germany, France, Russia, the European Union and Kuwait were among the countries that have announced aid for India so far.

Meanwhile, South Korea said it would provide India with oxygen\concentrators, covid-19 diagnostic kits and other aid items.

According to an AP report on Wednesday, health official Yoon Taeho, who made the announcement of aid for India, did not elaborate on the quantities of items South Korea would be sending to India. The South Korean foreign ministry was quoted as saying that the amount of material would be “considerable".

Also on Wednesday, Singapore said it sent a consignment of oxygen cylinders on board two C-130s transport aircraft belonging to the Singapore Air Force. The consignment is to be delivered to West Bengal, a statement from the high commission said. Maliki Osman, minister in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s office and second minister for education and foreign affairs, handed over the humanitarian assistance to Indian high commissioner in Singapore P. Kumaran.

