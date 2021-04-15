Covid second wave: India sees sharp jump in demand for medical oxygen

The government panel is mapping the requirements of top states with oxygen sources, including with sources across the state borders and those available at steel plants. Maharashtra has been able to lift surplus medical oxygen on daily basis from steel plants like JSW in Dolvi (Maharashtra), SAIL in Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) and from JSW in Bellary (Karnataka). Madhya Pradesh has been able to supplement its oxygen supply from the steel plant in Bhilai (Chhattisgarh).

