Covid second wave may peak in 3rd week of May: SBI report

UP and Maharashtra achieved peak before national peak in first wave. Now new cases in Maharashtra seems to be stabilising but share of cases in total of various other states (Chhattisgarh, MP, Gujarat) has increased in the current second wave and these are showing increase in daily new cases. So, if other states also implement strict actions and control the spread, then national peak may come within 2 weeks after Maharashtra peak, the report suggests.

