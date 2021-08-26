Covid second wave not over yet, celebrate festivals with caution, warns Centre

During a routine press conference regarding COVID-19 situation in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reiterated, "We are still in the midst of the second surge of COVID-19 in our country. The second surge has not yet concluded. It is not over and therefore, we have to maintain all necessary precautions, particularly in light of our experience that after every festival we see a spike."

